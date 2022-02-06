Who Is Vincent Zhou? What to Know About This USA Figure Skater Competing in the Winter Olympics

Vincent Zhou is a two-time Olympian and Bay Area native competing in his second Winter Olympics in Beijing, representing Team USA.

He placed 6th in men's figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He won bronze at the 2019 World Championships and placed third at the U.S. National Championships earlier this year.

Where Is Vincent Zhou From?

He was born in San Jose, Calif. and considers Palo Alto, Calif. his hometown. He currently lives in Colorado.

When asked about how his hometown shaped who he is today, here's what he told NBC: "Due to the high Asian population in California's Bay Area, competition in academics is very fierce. Only the highly competitive, hardworking, diligent, committed people make it. That played a huge part in me understanding the standards my family has for academics and whatever I decided to pursue in terms of sport."

When and Where Can I Watch Vincent Zhou Compete?

Zhou will compete in the Men's Short Program on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. PST. He'll then compete again in the Men's Free Skate on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. PST. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022 he competed in the Team Event in the Men's Short Program -- you can watch a replay of his full routine here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both events can also be seen live during NBC's primetime coverage.

Where Can I Follow Vincent Zhou on Social Media?

How Old Is Vincent Zhou?

He was born on Oct. 25, 2000 and is currently 21 years old.

How Tall Is Vincent Zhou?

Zhou is 5'8".

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhou says skating in Beijing will be like “competing in a second hometown.”