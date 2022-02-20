Winter 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pictures

Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony? See all of the top moments here in pictures.

Silver medallist USA's Jessie Diggins celebrates her silver medal during the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start victory ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, Beijing.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Gold medallist Therese Johaug of Team Norway, center, silver medallist Jessie Diggins of Team United States, left, and bronze medallist Kerttu Niskanen of Team Finland pose with their medals during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Members of Team USA make their way into the Beijing National Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Team United States make their way into Beijing National Stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa (second right) walks in the Athletes Parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images
Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Members of Team Canada make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
The delegations of Canada and France enter the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Tingyu Gao of Team China waves the flag of China during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Performers riding floats based on the twelve animals of the zodiac dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Children perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images
The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium as performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Children perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
The flag of China and the flag of the IOC are raised during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Children perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images
Children bearing snowflakes wave at the audience during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Children carrying snowflake lanterns gather under the snowflake cauldron during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on Feb. 20, 2022.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images
Xi Jinping, President of China, waves to spectators during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
James Chance/Getty Images
The names of competing countries are seen alongside the Olympic flame inside of the stadium ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
