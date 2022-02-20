Winter 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pictures Published 1 hour ago • Updated 17 mins ago Published 1 hour ago • Updated 17 mins ago Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony? See all of the top moments here in pictures. MORE PHOTOS Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty ImagesSilver medallist USA's Jessie Diggins celebrates her silver medal during the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start victory ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, Beijing. Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesGold medallist Therese Johaug of Team Norway, center, silver medallist Jessie Diggins of Team United States, left, and bronze medallist Kerttu Niskanen of Team Finland pose with their medals during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesMembers of Team USA make their way into the Beijing National Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty ImagesMembers from the French and Japanese delegations dance at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing. Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesMembers of Team United States make their way into Beijing National Stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesFlag bearers Elana Meyers Taylor of Team USA, center, and Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa (second right) walks in the Athletes Parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty ImagesDelegations gather inside the stadium during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesFlag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing. Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesMembers of Team Canada make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty ImagesThe delegations of Canada and France enter the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesTingyu Gao of Team China waves the flag of China during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty ImagesSkates, inspired by the Chinese zodiac signs, carry performers at the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing. Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesPerformers riding floats based on the twelve animals of the zodiac dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesThe Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium as performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesThe flag of China and the flag of the IOC are raised during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Feb. 20, 2022 in Beijing, China. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty ImagesChildren bearing snowflakes wave at the audience during the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren carrying snowflake lanterns gather under the snowflake cauldron during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on Feb. 20, 2022. James Chance/Getty ImagesXi Jinping, President of China, waves to spectators during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesThe names of competing countries are seen alongside the Olympic flame inside of the stadium ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.