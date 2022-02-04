Winter Olympics How to Watch for Feb. 5: Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Downhill Skiing

Let the games begin! It's officially Day 1 (and our first full day of competition) at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and we've got a jam-packed weekend of events airing across the networks of NBC.

Here's your guide for what to watch and how to find it, whether on-air or online. All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below to all of the live streams will become replay links after events have concluded. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).

What to Watch in Figure Skating:

The Team Event is in full swing with the Women's Short Program leading the way at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Men's Free Skate at 7:50 p.m. Catch all of the best action live in primetime on NBC. The start lists haven't been finalized but we could see a Bay Area figure skater possibly make an appearance (Vincent Zhou, Alysa Liu or Karen Chen).

What to Watch in Downhill Skiing:

The first batch of Alpine Skiing medals are up for grabs in Men's Downhill. Watch live coverage during NBC primetime or check out the live stream beginning at 7 p.m. Vying for spots in the final are Northern California skiers Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong.

What to Watch in Snowboarding:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson is on the hunt for her third consecutive gold medal in Slopestyle. Considered by many the greatest female snowboarder of all-time, Anderson will hit the slopes on Saturday evening in a qualifying round. Catch the action in primetime on NBC or watch it live at NBCOlympics.com starting at 6:45 p.m.

What to Watch in Moguls:

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury is looking to deliver a fourth -- yes, fourth! -- consecutive gold medal for Canada in Men's Moguls. He holds six world titles and is the reigning 2018 gold medalist. Japan's Ikuma Horishima is also a strong contender. Watch Men's Moguls qualifying live online at 2:00 a.m. Finals will be streamed at 3:25 a.m. here.

What to Watch in Short Track:

China could lock in its first medal of the Games in Short Track. Women's 500m heats begin at 3 a.m., Men's 100m heats begin at 3:30 a.m., and Mixed Team Relay (medal event) wraps up the day at 4:15 a.m.

What to Watch in Speed Skating:

The Women's 3000m medal event takes place at 12:00 a.m. and the Dutch are expected to dominate. In 2018 they swept the podium.

What to Watch in Ski Jumping:

It's a wide-open field in this medal event. The Women's Ski Jumping Normal Hill final will stream live beginning at 1:45 a.m.

What to Watch in Biathlon:

France and Norway are among the top contenders expected to battle out in this team event. The Biathlon Mixed Relay medal event gets going at 1 a.m.

What to Watch in Luge:

While the Germans are the heavy favorites here, don't count out USA's Chris Mazdzer who snagged a surprise silver in 2018. Watch Run 1 at 3 a.m. and Run 2 at 3:45 a.m.

What to Watch in Curling:

USA takes on Canada in the nine-game round robin. They'll face off beginning at 4 a.m.

What to Watch in Ice Hockey:

A big match-up between USA and ROC headlines the day's women's hockey action. They'll take the ice beginning at 5 a.m.