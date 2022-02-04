Winter Olympics How to Watch for Feb. 5: Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Downhill Skiing

Let the games begin! It's officially Day 1 (and our first full day of competition) at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and we've got a jam-packed weekend of events airing across the networks of NBC.
Here's your guide for what to watch and how to find it, whether on-air or online. All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below to all of the live streams will become replay links after events have concluded. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
What to Watch in Figure Skating:
The Team Event is in full swing with the Women's Short Program leading the way at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Men's Free Skate at 7:50 p.m. Catch all of the best action live in primetime on NBC. The start lists haven't been finalized but we could see a Bay Area figure skater possibly make an appearance (Vincent Zhou, Alysa Liu or Karen Chen).
What to Watch in Downhill Skiing:
The first batch of Alpine Skiing medals are up for grabs in Men's Downhill. Watch live coverage during NBC primetime or check out the live stream beginning at 7 p.m. Vying for spots in the final are Northern California skiers Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong.
What to Watch in Snowboarding:
Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson is on the hunt for her third consecutive gold medal in Slopestyle. Considered by many the greatest female snowboarder of all-time, Anderson will hit the slopes on Saturday evening in a qualifying round. Catch the action in primetime on NBC or watch it live at NBCOlympics.com starting at 6:45 p.m.
What to Watch in Moguls:
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury is looking to deliver a fourth -- yes, fourth! -- consecutive gold medal for Canada in Men's Moguls. He holds six world titles and is the reigning 2018 gold medalist. Japan's Ikuma Horishima is also a strong contender. Watch Men's Moguls qualifying live online at 2:00 a.m. Finals will be streamed at 3:25 a.m. here.
What to Watch in Short Track:
China could lock in its first medal of the Games in Short Track. Women's 500m heats begin at 3 a.m., Men's 100m heats begin at 3:30 a.m., and Mixed Team Relay (medal event) wraps up the day at 4:15 a.m.
What to Watch in Speed Skating:
The Women's 3000m medal event takes place at 12:00 a.m. and the Dutch are expected to dominate. In 2018 they swept the podium.
What to Watch in Ski Jumping:
It's a wide-open field in this medal event. The Women's Ski Jumping Normal Hill final will stream live beginning at 1:45 a.m.
What to Watch in Biathlon:
France and Norway are among the top contenders expected to battle out in this team event. The Biathlon Mixed Relay medal event gets going at 1 a.m.
What to Watch in Luge:
While the Germans are the heavy favorites here, don't count out USA's Chris Mazdzer who snagged a surprise silver in 2018. Watch Run 1 at 3 a.m. and Run 2 at 3:45 a.m.
What to Watch in Curling:
USA takes on Canada in the nine-game round robin. They'll face off beginning at 4 a.m.
What to Watch in Ice Hockey:
A big match-up between USA and ROC headlines the day's women's hockey action. They'll take the ice beginning at 5 a.m.