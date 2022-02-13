Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

As we enter Day 10 of the Games, momentum is high, following Erin Jackson’s win in the women’s short track 500m finals. She is the first Black woman to ever clinch a medal in speed skating.

Not to mention the excitement stemming off Saturday’s mixed team snowboard cross finals. Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner clinched gold, both flourishing as Olympic underdogs.

We are still on fire from Nathan Chen’s medal-winning performance in men’s free skate and Chloe Kim’s incredible first run during the women’s halfpipe finals, securing her second consecutive gold medal.

Sunday is full of medal events, beginning with ice dancing’s free dance and women’s monobob heats three and four.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Sunday night to Monday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

What are the Olympic medal events today?

There are five medal events taking place today on Day 10, beginning with ice dancing’s free dance at 8:15 p.m. EST and women’s monobob heats three and four at 8:30 p.m. EST. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, as well as Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will be seeking the gold in ice dance. Elena Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will be doing the same for bobsleigh.

Next up is the women’s freeski slopestyle final, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST and the men’s team large hill final for ski jumping, which will begin at 4:40 a.m. EST. Eileen Gu seeks her place on the podium (again).

Finally, we have the freestyle ski women’s aerials finals, which will begin at 6 a.m. EST, where Ashley Caldwell seeks another win, following Team USA's gold in the inaugural mixed team aerials event.

What’s the Olympic hockey schedule today?

The first women’s semifinal hockey game will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Sunday night. Canada (5-0) will face Switzerland (2-3) for a shot at the finals.

The second women’s semi final hockey game will take place at 8:10 a.m. EST on Monday morning. The USA (4-1) will face Finland (2-3) for their shot at the finals.

How to watch Olympic hockey today

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

USA Network will televise both semifinal games and they will be available for streaming on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic bobsleigh schedule today?

The two-man bobsled, heats one and two, will begin at 7:05 a.m. EST on Monday morning.

Germany dominated the podium at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games for bobsleigh, securing gold medals in three events, one of those including the two-man event. The two-man team of Thorsten Margis and Francisco Friedrich tied Canada’s two-man crew for the gold. They will be the teams to look out for.

The men for Team USA bobsleigh include veterans Hunter Church, Hakeem Abdul-Dboor and Carlo Valdes, as well as newcomers Frank Del Duca, Josh Williamson, Charlie Volker, Jimmy Reed and Kris Horn. Team USA’s Elena Meyers Taylor’s husband, Nic Taylor, will serve as the alternate.

How to watch Olympic bobsleigh today

Bobsleigh fans can stream bobsleigh events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.