Ben Simmons, Saquon Barkley Among Celebrities at Day 5 of 2022 US Open

Some of New York's star athletes showed out on Friday

By Sanjesh Singh

Serena Williams
The stars were shining at Day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Ahead of Serena Williams’ third-round match against world No. 46 Ajla Tomljanović, many notable athletes and celebrities arrived to watch the contest.

Among them included New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley who rocked a classic white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes look topped off with a black bucket hat.

Switching gears to the NBA, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons showed out in shades.

There was also some representation for the other NBA team in the city. New York Knicks teammates Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley were also in attendance. 

