Kansas

Bench-Clearing Brawl Erupts at End of Kansas-Kansas State Basketball Game

The fight between the in-state rivals appeared to erupt after a Kansas player blocked a shot by a Kansas State player, sending the player to the floor

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

A basketball game between the University of Kansas and Kansas State University ended in a bench-clearing brawl Tuesday night, NBC News reported.

The fight between the in-state rivals appeared to erupt after a Kansas player blocked a shot by a Kansas State player, sending the player to the floor, at the end of Kansas' 81-60 win at home in Lawrence, according to ESPN video of the incident.

Punches were thrown, and officials tried to separate players on the court at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa threw a punch and picked up a stool during the chaos, NBC Sports reported, but it was difficult to ascertain other actions because of the number of people crowding the court.

Sports

Super Bowl 22 hours ago

Super Bowl 54: Why 49ers Wearing White Uniforms Bodes Well vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 13 hours ago

49ers’ Katie Sowers to Become First Female to Coach in Super Bowl

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Kansasbasketball
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us