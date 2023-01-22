Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines.

The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on the sidelines.

eli apple spanking the bills is sensational pic.twitter.com/q0iqEeFFNa — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) January 22, 2023

The 27-year-old defensive back played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ commanding defensive display, logging six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in the win.

That pass breakup came at a crucial moment when Josh Allen and Co. faced a fourth-and-6 at the Bengals’ 16-yard line with 7:32 remaining of the final quarter. Allen, in the shotgun, took a shot to the right side of the end zone towards Gabe Davis, but Apple maintained his ground and comfortably batted it down.

A few minutes later came the spanking motions.

Cincinnati will head to Kansas City next Sunday to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals prevailed 27–24 in overtime.