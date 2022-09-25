Best NFL stadium entrances, outfits from Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL season is officially underway and the stadium entrances continue to deliver.

In Week 3 of the regular season, players continued to serve up looks. Several even sported personalized gear meant to make a statement.

Here’s a look at the runway from Week 3.

Tom Brady arrived at Raymond James Stadium wearing … himself!

In Tampa Bay’s first home game of the season, Brady wore a t-shirt featuring an old yearbook photo, along with the words “Greatness Lasts Forever.”

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers receiving unit opted for a bit of pettiness, wearing t-shirts that read “Mike Evans,” in honor of their teammate who sat out Sunday’s game due to a one-game suspension following a brush up with Marshon Lattimore during Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

In Minnesota, Detroit Lions wide receiver D’Andre Swift arrived dripping in designer products. Swift paired the Yves Saint Laurent t-shirt, with two Louis Vuitton bags.

Designer on my tee, it's Saint Laurent pic.twitter.com/i6fvVUCAft — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2022

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster seemed unfazed by the incoming cooler temperatures in Indianapolis.

In one of the most high-profile matchups of the weekend, Carson Wentz faced off against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, wearing a questionable combination of a patterned shirt under a salmon jacket.

Carson's fit for Week 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/exM3eOm4EG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 25, 2022

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and defensive end Calais Campbell made a memorable entrance, despite sporting relatively average streetwear. Walking in side by side, the 6-foot-1 Tucker paled in size next to Campbell, who is listed as 6-foot-8.

Finally, several Las Vegas Raiders were feeling particularly spirited as they showed their support for some of their favorite teams.

Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson wore a bright orange button up in support of his alma mater, the Tennessee Volunteers, who are currently undefeated and coming off the heels of an upset win over Florida. Teammate Davante Adams appeared to wear a Seattle Mariners hat as the team finds itself in a tight wild card race down the final stretch of the MLB season.