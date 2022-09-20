A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville.

According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV.

The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windshield of the other driver’s car. The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him. Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

The driver and witnesses told police that Ramsey threatened to kill the other man. Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the two men.

Washington County court records show Ramsey was released Sunday on $11,085 bond. A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year. He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald’s business.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

Beyond Meat didn't respond to email and telephone messages left by The Associated Press.

Beyond Meat shares fell 2% Tuesday to $16.68, close their 52-week low of $16.51.

The El Segundo, California-based company has been struggling this year as customers dealing with soaring grocery bills have bypassed its higher-priced products. McDonald's also recently ended a U.S. trial of its McPlant meatless burger _ developed with Beyond Meat _ without confirming any future plans for the product.

Beyond Meat laid off 4% of its workforce in August.

AP Writer Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed.