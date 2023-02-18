NBA

‘Beyond Terrible': Twitter Blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but that was not the focal point for social media

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The hometown Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but spectators lost.

Team Jazz -- comprising Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler -- topped Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo was replaced by Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday) and Team Rook (Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey), but it was not the sight fans hoped for.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

From the rough passing challenges (including technical issues that saw the moving rack stop moving) to the poor shooting on display, it was certainly a challenge for the players to showcase their skills. 

Team Jazz topped the leaderboard with 300 points, Team Rook logged 100 and Team Antetokounmpo blanked with zero among the mini competitions.

Here's how social media reacted to the event:

Sports

Warriors

Three Warriors Storylines to Watch After 2023 NBA All-Star Break

athletics

Manfred: Oakland A's Owner Focusing on Move to Las Vegas

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us