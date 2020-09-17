Big Plans for Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Debut on ‘Monday Night Football'

Big plans in store for Raiders' Allegiant Stadium debut on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

“Monday Night Football” is throwing itself a birthday party in Las Vegas.

The Raiders’ first game in Allegiant Stadium coincides with the 50th anniversary of the league’s first “Monday Night Football” broadcast, and ESPN is going all out in its coverage.

The MegaCast, starting at 5:15 p.m. Monday, will include simulcasting ESPN’s coverage of the Saints-Raiders matchup on ABC, marking “Monday Night Football’s” first time on the network since 2005.

ESPN2, meanwhile, will show the game while hosts Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit throw a virtual celebration, bringing in current and former players, famous Raiders fans and various celebrities and musicians for conversations.