Mac Jones

Bill Belichick Says Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Ready to Go' for Week 8 Vs. Jets

Jones played three series against the Bears before the Pats turned to Bailey Zappe

By Nick Goss

Belichick gives real update on Patriots' QB situation entering Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BIll Belichick didn't reveal much of anything in his press conference Wednesday. The New England Patriots head coach was a little more forthcoming Thursday.

Belichick told reporters that Mac Jones "took a full workload (at practice) yesterday. I expect him to be fully available for the game, ready to go." Belichick also confirmed Jones is starting Sunday against the New York Jets

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I talked to all the quarterbacks,” Belichick added. “So, everybody knows where we’re at.”

Belichick was much less revealing when asked about the quarterback situation beyond Week 8. 

Sports

Warriors

Warriors Are NBA's Most Valuable Franchise at $7B, Ahead of Knicks, Lakers

49ers

49ers Count on Bigger Impact in Game 2 With McCaffrey

Jones started Monday night's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears but was pulled early in the second quarter after throwing an interception on his third drive. He was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, who finished the game but failed to impress in a 33-14 defeat.

It's not surprising that Jones is the starter now that he's fully healthy and removed from the injury report. Whether that remains the case after Sunday remains to be seen. Another poor performance from Jones would add further fuel to what some people see as a QB controversy in New England. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Mac JonesNFLNew England PatriotsBill Belichick
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us