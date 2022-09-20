Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans.

The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday.

In a letter to Hart, Runyan described a postgame incident where Hart, who played three games with Tennessee last season, sought out an unnamed Titans player as both teams were walking to the tunnel.

After initially being held back, Hart confronted the Titans player in the end zone and immediately swung at him with a closed fist. Hart's punch missed the player and connected with the head of an unnamed Tennessee coach.

"As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent," Runyan wrote. "You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

NFL’s announcement on the one-game suspension for Bobby Hart. pic.twitter.com/P4Anl4pzum — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2022

It's unclear if Hart will appeal the suspension. Should the suspension hold, Hart would miss the Bills' Week 3 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins and be eligible to return to Buffalo's active roster on Monday, Sept. 26.

Hart, 28, is in his eighth NFL season. He's logged three appearances with the Bills since first signing with the team in 2021.