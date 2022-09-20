NFL

Bills Lineman Suspended for Throwing Punch That Hit Titans Coach

Bobby Hart threw a punch at a Titans player after Monday night's game and it connected with a Tennessee coach

By Eric Mullin

Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans.

The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday.

In a letter to Hart, Runyan described a postgame incident where Hart, who played three games with Tennessee last season, sought out an unnamed Titans player as both teams were walking to the tunnel.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After initially being held back, Hart confronted the Titans player in the end zone and immediately swung at him with a closed fist. Hart's punch missed the player and connected with the head of an unnamed Tennessee coach.

"As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent," Runyan wrote. "You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Sports

NFL

49ers Overreactions: Does Trey Lance Injury Put Team in Better Or Worse Shape?

49ers

Kyle Shanahan Wants Trey Lance to Be ‘Part of Everything' During Injury Rehab

It's unclear if Hart will appeal the suspension. Should the suspension hold, Hart would miss the Bills' Week 3 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins and be eligible to return to Buffalo's active roster on Monday, Sept. 26.

Hart, 28, is in his eighth NFL season. He's logged three appearances with the Bills since first signing with the team in 2021.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLBuffalo BillsTennessee Titans
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us