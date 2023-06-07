Bills QB Josh Allen named ‘Madden NFL 24' cover athlete

Josh Allen is the face of the Buffalo Bills, and now he’s the face of the newest “Madden” game.

EA Sports announced Allen as the “Madden NFL 24” cover athlete in its reveal on Wednesday.

Allen is the first player in Bills history to land on a Madden cover.

The standard cover features Allen’s hands around the collar of his jersey, while the Deluxe Edition has Allen celebrating with Bills Mafia.

Just announced: #Bills QB Josh Allen will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24.



Allen is the first Buffalo Bills player to ever be on the cover. pic.twitter.com/glYwPfHz8i — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 7, 2023

The game comes out on Aug. 18 and is available for pre-order.

