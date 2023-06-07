NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen named ‘Madden NFL 24' cover athlete

Allen is the first Bills player to land on the "Madden" cover

By Max Molski

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Josh Allen is the face of the Buffalo Bills, and now he’s the face of the newest “Madden” game.

EA Sports announced Allen as the “Madden NFL 24” cover athlete in its reveal on Wednesday.

Allen is the first player in Bills history to land on a Madden cover.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The standard cover features Allen’s hands around the collar of his jersey, while the Deluxe Edition has Allen celebrating with Bills Mafia.

The game comes out on Aug. 18 and is available for pre-order.

Sports

A's Las Vegas Ballpark 46 mins ago

A's ballpark bill to be addressed Wednesday in special session

MLB 13 hours ago

Peterson's 2 Homers Help A's Beat Pirates, End 15-Game Road Skid

More to come…

This article tagged under:

NFLBuffalo Billsvideo gamesJosh Allen
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us