NBA Rumors: Bob Myers, Warriors ‘Bracing' to Part as Contract Talks Stall

Report: Myers, Warriors 'bracing' to go separate ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors reportedly are "bracing" to potentially split ways with president of basketball operations Bob Myers.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Warriors "have had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Myers' contract expires June 30.

The Athletic also reported that "a competitive market offer -- near the top of the executive food chain" might not be enough to convince Myers to sign an extension.

The 48-year-old has led the Warriors' front office since being promoted to general manager in 2012. Since then, the Warriors have made nine playoff appearances, advanced to six NBA Finals and won four championships. Myers also is one of 11 general managers in NBA history to win multiple Executive of the Year awards, doing so in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Among the many notable moves Myers made over his decade-plus with the Warriors, he hired coach Steve Kerr, drafted Draymond Green, signed Klay Thompson and Steph Curry to contract extensions and lured Kevin Durant to the Bay Area in free agency.

Simply put, he's the man behind the scenes of the Warriors' dynasty.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and the core of Curry, Green and Thompson have vocalized their hopes that Myers returns for more.

"Bob is such an important part of our organization, not only as one of the faces of the organization out there in the NBA world meeting with other executives and agents and representing us in that regard, but also with his relationships with our players," Kerr said Tuesday in his end-of-season press conference. "He's got such credibility with our guys."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Myers is "torn" about the decision and plans to make up his mind in the next few weeks.

The Warriors enter a fascinating offseason this summer. Draymond Green could decline his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season and seek a new deal or hit the open market. Klay Thompson has one year remaining on his deal. The Warriors also have plenty of questions about the youngsters on their roster in Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, among others.

Searching for a new leader in the front office, which likely would come internally if Myers leaves, would complicate an offseason bursting with possibilities.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast