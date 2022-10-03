Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner Violently Tackles Protestor During 49ers-Rams Game

The Pro Bowl middle linebacker finished with five combined tackles in the first half, not including the one on a fan who ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb

By Logan Reardon

Rams' Wagner absolutely decks protestor during 49ers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bobby Wagner has more combined tackles than anyone since he entered the NFL in 2012.

On "Monday Night Football," the Rams' linebacker had yet another takedown with an unlikely foe hitting the ground. It wasn't a 49ers player, but a protestor running on the field at Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb.

The video wasn't shown on the main ESPN broadcast, but the "Manningcast" had footage with some analysis from the Manning brothers:

Wagner had an assist from teammate Takkarist McKinley before letting the security team at Levi's finish the job.

"That's what we're talking about," Peyton Manning said. "Wagner, a veteran -- get him down, now get out and let these (security) guys take over."

The 11-year NFL veteran linebacker led Los Angeles with five combined tackles in the first half, not including the one from the video above. His effort wasn't enough in the early going, with San Francisco taking a 14-6 lead into halftime of the Week 4 contest.

