Detroit Pistons

Report: Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons for Kelly Olynyk

The Utah Jazz continue to accelerate toward a rebuild during the 2022 NBA season

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics.

Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles

Ainge's Jazz are in the middle of an aggressive rebuild, having traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this offseason for a massive haul of draft picks. The trade of Bodganovic continues that rebuild, as the 33-year-old was Utah's second-leading scorer last season at 18.1 points per game.

Bogdanovic brings a veteran scoring presence to a young, talented Pistons team led by recent top-five picks Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Sports

Oakland A's 10 hours ago

Torrens Homers But Mariners Stumble to A's Again, Lose 2-1

sunday night football 20 hours ago

49ers vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football: How to Watch and What to Know

In Utah, new head coach Will Hardy -- who was the Celtics' top assistant coach in 2021-22 -- will be starting fresh with a roster stripped of most of its top talent from last season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Detroit PistonsUtah JazzBojan BogdanovicDonovan Mitchell
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us