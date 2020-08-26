Jacob Blake

Giants-Dodgers Game Postponed in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Alex Pavlovic/NBC Sports Bay Area

A San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game scheduled Wednesday has been postponed in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The teams join the NBA, WNBA and several other MLB teams in calling off games as a statement against racial injustice. The decision on the Giants-Dodgers game comes hours after the NBA announced it was postponing the day's playoffs games.

Players from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the day did not take the floor for its scheduled game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Blake, a Black man.

Updates to come.

Jacob Blake Aug 25

Jacob Blake Sr.: ‘My Son Matters'

Race in America Jun 29

Race in America: Resources to Help Keep the Conversation Going

This article tagged under:

Jacob BlakeGiantssf giantsDodgersLA Dodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us