Giants-Dodgers Game Postponed in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

A San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game scheduled Wednesday has been postponed in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The teams join the NBA, WNBA and several other MLB teams in calling off games as a statement against racial injustice. The decision on the Giants-Dodgers game comes hours after the NBA announced it was postponing the day's playoffs games.

Players from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the day did not take the floor for its scheduled game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Blake, a Black man.

Updates to come.

Giants-Dodgers game tonight has been officially postponed. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 27, 2020