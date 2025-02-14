Sports

Brandi Chastain shares her goals for the Bay Area Host Committee

By Janelle Wang and Christine Ni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Access and community are two important missions for Bay FC co-founder Brandi Chastain.

Chastain, a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, said those are her goals while serving as a member of the Bay Area Host Committee, a nonprofit bringing world-class sporting events to the Bay Area, starting with this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities.

NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang chatted with Chastain about the host committee and more. Watch the interview in the video player above.

