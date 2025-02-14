Brandi Chastain shares her goals for the Bay Area Host Committee

Access and community are two important missions for Bay FC co-founder Brandi Chastain.

Chastain, a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, said those are her goals while serving as a member of the Bay Area Host Committee, a nonprofit bringing world-class sporting events to the Bay Area, starting with this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities.

NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang chatted with Chastain about the host committee and more. Watch the interview in the video player above.