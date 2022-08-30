Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to Commanders' Facility After Shooting

Robinson Jr. shared a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates on Tuesday, two days after he was shot in Northeast D.C.

By Bijan Todd

Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to Commanders' Facility After Shooting

Less than 48 hours after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the team facility in Ashburn.

Robinson wore a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C. on Sunday evening. But he also wore a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates.

Robinson was even sure to arrive with a pack of Oreos, as one of his rookie duties is to arrive with snacks for the running back room.

Robinson, 23, underwent surgery on his lower body after sustaining the wounds but was released from a local hospital shortly thereafter. He was included in Washington’s 53-man roster released Tuesday, which means the team intends on keeping on him around for the time being.

His timeline to return to the gridiron is yet to be determined.

