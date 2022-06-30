Brittney Griner's Arrest and Detainment in Russia: A Timeline

Eight-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner is scheduled to go on trial in Moscow on Friday after being arrested for possession of cannabis in February.

She faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, and has an uphill battle to have her criminal case acquitted in Moscow under a legal system that only acquits less than 1% of defendants on average.

Griner, who plays WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has played overseas in the offseason for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia since 2015. Upon returning to Moscow on Feb. 17, Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport after the Federal Security Service said she was carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hashish oil. She has now been detained in Russia for more than 130 days

The following timeline details the events leading up to Griner’s arrest, the controversy surrounding her detainment and the WNBA reactions that have occurred since.

Jan. 23: The State Department issues a Level 4 Travel Advisory – Do Not Travel for Russia as a result of the tension along the country’s border with Ukraine.

Jan. 29: Griner plays her last game for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg before the league’s two-week break for FIBA World Cup qualifying.

Feb. 17: Griner is arrested in the Moscow airport on drug charges.

March 5: Russian Customs Service announces that they arrested Griner last month in February for possession of hashish cartridges.

March 5: A WNBA spokeswoman says all WNBA players besides Griner have left Russia and Ukraine. Some left as soon as Russia’s invasion over Ukraine took place, but by Saturday, March 5, everyone returned home.

March 17: Griner’s detention in Russia is extended through May 19.

March 23: The State Department gets “consular access” to Griner for the first time, confirming that she is both safe and healthy.

April 19: Griner’s missing presence on the court affects her teammates, who decide to speak out on her behalf. The Phoenix Mercury continue to support Griner by lobbying the administration and urging support for the WNBA administration.

“I definitely wake up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about BG," first-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said.

“If people seriously care about keeping our athletes over here and making sure female athletes are paid at a higher rate, then they need to put their dollars behind our league. Support us.”

April 27: Marine veteran Trevor Reed is freed as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia, raising questions from Griner’s supporters about whether the US government might also consider an exchange to secure her release.

May 3: The State Department reclassifies Griner as wrongfully detained. This meant the United States began to more aggressively work to secure her release simultaneously to the legal case playing out.

May 6: The WNBA season officially begins. The Phoenix Mercury opens the 2022 regular season at home against Las Vegas.

May 13: Griner’s detention in Russia is extended another month, to June 13.

May 18: Russia denies visits from the US Embassy to see Griner.

May 25: Griner’s wife, Cherelle, does an interview with Good Morning America, saying she’s been pressuring the administration and President Biden for more action to bring Brittney home.

“My push is for the American administration right now, the Biden administration, to do exactly that,” Cherelle said. “To make a deal for BG because she is wrongfully detained.”

June 13: The State Department meets with WNBA representatives about Griner’s case. The meeting involves officials from the specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.

June 14: Griner’s detention in Russia is extended for a third time.

June 18: A call that was supposed to occur between Brittney and wife Cherelle did not happen because of a miscommunication at the US Embassy in Moscow. The State Department says on June 21 that the call will be rescheduled.

June 22: WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert announces Griner as an honorary All-Star starter for this year’s All-Star game, which will take place on July 10.

June 27: At a preliminary hearing, Griner’s trial date is officially set for July 1. Griner is ordered to remain in Russian custody for the duration of her trial.