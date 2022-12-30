NFL

Brock Purdy's Game-Worn 49ers Home Jersey in Pro Football Hall of Fame

From Mr. Irrelevant to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Purdy continues his hot form

By Jarrod Castillo

Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow.

On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.

The 23-year-old rookie helped lead the 49ers to impressive wins over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders.

With Trey Lance out for the season with an ankle injury and Jimmy Garoppolo still sidelined by a foot ailment, the 49ers turned to Purdy, and he has more than delivered, throwing for two touchdowns in each of the games he has started.

If Purdy can guide the 49ers to a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, he'd become the fifth player in NFL history to win four consecutive games to start his career.

Regardless of what happens next season and beyond, Purdy can take solace in the fact that his jersey already is in Canton.

