Broncos, Russell Wilson Agree to Five-Year, $245M Extension

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year, $165M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Denver Broncos know what QB purgatory looks like, and secured a long-term plan away from it Thursday morning by inking quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245-million extension that will keep the former Seattle Seahawk signal caller in the Rocky Mountains until almost the end of the decade.

Wilson's new contract with Denver guarantees him $165 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The guaranteed money is more than the $160 million the Arizona Cardinals gave to Kyler Murray in July.

Sources: The #Broncos and QB Russell Wilson agree to terms on a 5-year, $245M massive extension. He gets $165M guaranteed. Officially locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Wilson has yet to take a regular season snap with the Broncos -- and didn't play in the team's three preseason games. He will now earn $49 million per season playing for Denver making him the second-highest paid QB annually behind Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- the back-to-back reigning MVP whom the Broncos targeted in both the 2021 and 2022 NFL offseasons.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade in March, with the franchise parting ways with multiple first round picks to ensure that it would have no doubt who their starting QB would be after years of poor play under center.

Following a Super Bowl win in February 2016, the Broncos rotated through a cadre of quarterbacks that included Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, and Joe Flacco.

QB purgatory, indeed. Let's take a deeper look at Russell Wilson's contract and how he helps the Broncos out of this unforgiving carousel.

How old is Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson is 33 years old.

What are Russell Wilson's career earnings?

The nine-time Pro Bowl passer has earned $181.3 million in his 10-year career.

Where did Russell Wilson go to college?

Wilson went to Wisconsin. He previously played at North Carolina State from 2007 to 2010 before transferring and suiting up for the Badgers.

His No. 16 jersey was retired by the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

When did the Russell Wilson trade happen?

The Broncos dealt their 2022 and 2023 first round picks, Lock, and tight end Noah Fant to the Pacific Northwest on March 8, 2022.

In addition to solving the Denver quarterback crisis, the blockbuster deal allowed Wilson to finally find a new team after 10 seasons in Seattle. He was put into trade rumors in spring 2021 and had arguably his worst season in the NFL as the Seahawks finished 7-10 last year.

What are Russell Wilson's career stats?

DangeRuss has thrown for 37,059 career passing yards. He has a 292-touchdown-to-87 interception ratio and a 101.8 career passer rating.