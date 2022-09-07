Bronny James flashes Ohio State threads on visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron, visited Ohio State University and posted pictures on his Instagram rocking the red and white threads. James reportedly received an offer from his dad's hometown university.

James is heading into his final year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. He is ranked the 10th best basketball recruit in the state of California and the 41st recruit in the nation for the class of 2023, according to his 247sports profile.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The four-star recruit visited Duke University back in 2018 on an unofficial visit. But, Ohio State remains his sole offer.

LeBron has made it clear through multiple reports his last wish for his NBA career is to play on the same team as his son. Bronny could enter the league as soon as the 2024-2025 season if he attends college (or G-league) and enters the NBA draft immediately after one season.

Bronny's brother, Bryce (who is 6-foot-6), also plays basketball at Sierra Canyon and is heading into his sophomore year.