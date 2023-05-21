Brooks Koepka Wins 2023 PGA Championship for Fifth Career Major Victory

Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship for fifth major win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brooks Koepka is back on top.

The 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner is once again in possession of the Wanamaker Trophy after shooting a nine-under for the tournament, three-under on Sunday.

Koepka sealed the deal with a tap-in par on the 18th hole.

"He's all the way back. Koepka conquers the PGA at Oak Hill."



The 33-year-old Florida native found himself in a familiar position on Sunday morning, entering the final round with the lead for the second straight major. At last month’s Masters Tournament, Koepka surrendered a four-stroke lead on Sunday.

History did not repeat itself at Oak Hill Country Club, though. Koepka was in control throughout the fourth round, never losing a share of the lead before pulling away in the final stretch.

The tournament was effectively won on the 16th hole, when Koepka birdied the par-4 while his closest competitor Victor Hovland shot a double bogey. That gave Koepka a four-stroke lead over Hovland and Scottie Scheffler heading into the final two holes.

Scheffler and Hovland finished tied for second at seven-under, followed by Cam Davis (three-under), Kurt Kitayama (three-under) and Bryson DeChambeau (three-under).

With his third PGA Championship win, Koepka now has five career major wins – putting him in a tie for 15th-most of all-time. His three PGA Championships trails only Jack Nicklaus (5), Walter Hagen (5) and Tiger Woods (4) as he’s now tied Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen.

Koepka is the first active LIV Golf member to win a major since the PGA Tour rival league began play in 2022.