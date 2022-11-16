6 Feet of Snow?! Buffalo Weather Could Impact Where, When Browns and Bills Play Week 11

Snowy forecast could cause Browns-Bills game to be moved originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let it snow, let it snow, let it ... oh no.

The Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns are at Mother Nature’s mercy as the fate of their Week 11 contest hangs in the balance as a massive snowstorm makes its way toward upstate New York this week.

Accuweather.com is estimating as much as six feet of snow could be coming to the region, and a lake effect snow warrning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, through 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 -- the exact time the Bills and Browns are scheduled to kick off.

Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk on Wednesday that the league continues to monitor the weather and has “been in contact with both clubs.”

He did not reveal whether or not the league is considering moving the game out of Buffalo. Another option would be to postpone it to either Monday or Tuesday.

Of course, that option is less than ideal for NFL schedule makers as the Bills are set to play in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL has moved games in the past due to winter weather. Most notably, the Vikings-Eagles game set for Sunday Night Football in late December 2010 was bumped to Tuesday night due to a blizzard.

A more recent example of a game being impacted due to weather is the 2017 AFC playoffs when an ice storm delayed the start of a Steelers-Chiefs playoff game from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Bills hosted the New England Patriots in an extreme weather game last postseason. Temperature at kick-off was 7 degrees, while the winds made it feel like minus-5.