Browns-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks Among NFL Week 15 Games in Jeopardy With COVID Outbreak

Browns-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks among NFL games in jeopardy due to COVID

The COVID-19 situation in the National Football League is getting worse by the day.

Three NFL teams now have more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cleveland Browns added backup quarterback Case Keenum and four defensive players to the list on Thursday, giving them 21 players total ahead of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Keenum joins fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tweeted his frustration with the NFL’s updated COVID protocols, on Cleveland’s list, leaving third-stringer Nick Mullens as the projected starter under center versus Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams’ COVID list is up to 25 players after star pass rusher Von Miller and eight others were added to it days before their NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

And the Washington Football Team, who is preparing for a huge NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, made three more additions to the COVID list on Thursday, bringing their total up to 21.

The Rams, Browns and Football Team aren’t the only teams dealing with COVID issues either, as three others -- the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons -- are in enhanced protocols. The Miami Dolphins voluntarily entered enhanced protocols on Thursday as their COVID list increased to five players.

At least two teams in enhanced protocols, the Browns and Football Team, initially tried not to test vaccinated, asymptomatic players on Thursday until the NFLPA stepped in, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Florio also reported that the NFLPA is “aggressively pushing” for the Browns-Raiders game to be postponed. However, per Florio, the league has said a postponement of that game won’t happen.

But what if some of these COVID lists continue to increase over the next couple of days to the point where teams are unable to field a large enough gameday roster? Here’s a look at the Week 15 games that could be in jeopardy due to the rising COVID-19 numbers:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

In addition to being down their top two quarterbacks, the Browns could be without several other key players and head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive, when they host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Browns currently have five offensive starters and four defensive starters on the COVID list:

S Grant Delpit

OG Drew Forbes

P Jamie Gillan

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison

CB Troy Hill

TE Austin Hooper

S John Johnson III

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Takkarist McKinley

DB Nate Meadors (practice squad)

WR JoJo Natson (practice squad)

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

LB Jacob Phillips

OG Wyatt Teller

TE Ross Travis (practice squad)

LB Anthony Walker

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

The NFL's updated protocols will make it easier for vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 to clear quarantine. Under the old rules, an individual had to return two negative test results 24 hours apart, or miss at least 10 days, to be able to return to their team. Now, an individual can return if they do one of the following:

Have two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a CT (cycle threshold) value of at least 35

Have one PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of at least 35 and have one negative Mesa test (Mesa test must be taken within 24 hours of the PCR test)

Have two negative Mesa tests

Unvaccinated individuals who test positive will still be required to quarantine a minimum of 10 days.

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington will visit South Philadelphia for a showdown with the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Football Team might have to try to slow Jalen Hurts (or Gardner Minshew) and the Eagles' offense down five starters on defense due to COVID. Washington also has two starters along the offensive line, Tyler Larsen and Cornelius Lucas, on the COVID list:

DT Jonathan Allen

QB Kyle Allen

S Troy Apke

DE Will Bradley-King

S Kamren Curl

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

CB Kendall Fuller

TE Temarrick Hemingway

LB Khaleke Hudson

DT Matt Ioannidis

C Keith Ismael

C Tyler Larsen

OT Cornelius Lucas

LB David Mayo

TE Sammis Reyes

DT Tim Settle

WR Cam Sims

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Montez Sweat

DE Casey Toohill

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams now have three big-name players on the COVID list in Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Odell Bekcham Jr. Four other Rams starters could be sidelined due to COVID as well when they host the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday:

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LB Antoine Brooks Jr.

S Terrell Burgess

CB Dont’e Deayon

OT Bobby Evans

S Jordan Fuller

S Jake Gervase

CB Tyler Hall (practice squad)

OT Rob Havenstein

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

LB Justin Hollins

TE Brycen Hopkins

S JuJu Hughes

OT AJ Jackson

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

LB Von Miller

TE Johnny Mundt

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

CB Kareem Orr (practice squad)

TE Jared Pinkney

CB Jalen Ramsey

LB Troy Reeder

LB Christian Rozeboom (practice squad)

DE Jonah Williams (practice squad)

The Seahawks, meanwhile, could be without WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins due to COVID-19.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears added Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson and four others to the COVID list on Thursday. Chicago now has 12 players sidelined due to the virus ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

The Vikings were also in enhanced protocols earlier in the week, but head coach Mike Zimmer on Thursday said they were out of them. Minnesota still has six players on the COVID list.

Here’s a look at Chicago’s COVID list: