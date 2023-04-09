NHL

Bruins Beat Flyers, Set New NHL Record With 63 Wins in a Single Season

The Bruins continued their record-breaking campaign by picking up their 63rd win of the season

By Nick Goss

Bruins beat Flyers, set new NHL record with 63 wins in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made NHL history Sunday by setting a new record for wins in a single regular season with 63.

The Original Six franchise improved its record to 63-12-5 with a 5-3 victory over the Flyers in Philadelphia. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bruins star David Pastrnak reaches 60-goal mark with hat trick vs. Flyers

Boston now stands alone with the most wins in one season, besting the previous record of 62 set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins could set another historic league record over the final two games of the regular season. They need just two more points to break the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens' record for the most points in a single campaign. 

Sports

Warriors 5 hours ago

NBA Playoffs 2023: Warriors Vs Kings Schedule, Bracket, TV/Stream Info

Giants 5 hours ago

Giants Observations: Michael Conforto's Late Heroics Secures Win Over Royals

The B's have already set team records for the most winsthe most road wins and the most points in one season. 

The Bruins also have clinched the Presidents' Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's championship or bust for the Bruins this spring.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHLBoston Bruins
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us