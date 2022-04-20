Bucks Star Khris Middleton Suffers Sprained MCL Against Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt two blows on Wednesday.

First, the Bucks lost home-court advantage after the Chicago Bulls stole Game 2 with a 114-110 win behind DeMar DeRozan's 41 points.

Now, the 2021 NBA champions can surely go into Chicago and reclaim the series edge. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will have to do so without a star player.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed after the game star forward Khris Middleton suffered a sprained MCL:

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will have an MRI on Thursday. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 21, 2022

Middleton suffered the injury late in the second half and was not able to finish out the game.

He underwent an MRI on Thursday, and he reportedly will not return for the rest of the first-round series:

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

The 30-year-old forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a 44-37-89 shooting split during the regular season. His numbers are down from last year, but he proved he could take his play to another level during Milwaukee's 2021 title run, which included a 40-point game in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.