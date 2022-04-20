NBA

Bucks Star Khris Middleton Suffers Sprained MCL Against Bulls

Middleton reportedly will be reevaluated in two weeks

By Sanjesh Singh

USA TODAY

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt two blows on Wednesday.

First, the Bucks lost home-court advantage after the Chicago Bulls stole Game 2 with a 114-110 win behind DeMar DeRozan's 41 points.

Now, the 2021 NBA champions can surely go into Chicago and reclaim the series edge. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will have to do so without a star player.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed after the game star forward Khris Middleton suffered a sprained MCL:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Middleton suffered the injury late in the second half and was not able to finish out the game.

He underwent an MRI on Thursday, and he reportedly will not return for the rest of the first-round series:

The 30-year-old forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a 44-37-89 shooting split during the regular season. His numbers are down from last year, but he proved he could take his play to another level during Milwaukee's 2021 title run, which included a 40-point game in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

This article tagged under:

NBAnba playoffsMilwaukee BucksKhris Middleton
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us