It was a white Christmas for the Buffalo Bills.

The team returned from Chicago on Sunday, one day after defeating the Bears 35-13 on Christmas Eve, to find their vehicles buried in snow.

The Bills, who clinched the AFC East title with their victory on Saturday, had to spend Christmas morning in Chicago after a blizzard with hurricane-force winds caused whiteout conditions and shut down the Buffalo’s international airport.

"I know we can't get home," McDermott told reporters Saturday. "Everyone's health and safety is of the utmost importance, whether it's us or people back home, No. 1. Respectively, for us, I don't want thinking, 'Oh, woe is us.' I mean, there are a lot of military people who aren't able to come home at all right now, or people out there -- emergency workers.

"Yes, it's a shame we can't get home, but there are a lot of people who have got it a lot worse than we do out there, including some people back home right now."

When they did get home, they had to grab shovels and dig out their vehicles.

The Bills aren't strangers to having their schedule and travel plans impacted by snow. Last month, their home game against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Ford Field in Detroit after a storm in Buffalo.

With the Bills now tied for the best record in the AFC at 12-3, the team could be hosting playoff games through most or all of January. Better keep an eye on the forecast.