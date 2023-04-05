Buster Posey Candidly Admits He Doesn't Miss Baseball, Has No Desire to Manage

Posey admits he doesn't miss baseball, has no desire to manage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To say that Buster Posey is enjoying retirement would be an understatement.

The longtime Giants catcher called it quits after the 2021 MLB season and since has transitioned into a role with San Francisco's ownership group.

Posey joined Scott Braun, former catcher and teammate Erik Kratz, and former third baseman Todd Frazier on the latest episode of "Foul Territory," where he was asked if he misses playing.

"I still love baseball, I love everything about baseball. I watch baseball nonstop," Posey said. "And kind of why I'm thrilled to be in the role I am now with the Giants, because it keeps me really connected to the team still and I feel, even though I'm not in the day-to-day, still having a voice is nice.

"But to be honest with you, I don't miss playing a ton. It just got to the point, I think we all get to it, where it's diminished returns a little bit with the prep work to get ready, the pain of the day-to-day.

"I hesitate saying it, because I'm so grateful for the opportunity I had to play ... but I'm enjoying doing some other things in life now too."

That begs the question, if Posey doesn't miss playing baseball, does he ever think about managing one day?

"No, I don't. We all know the time commitment to that, right? That's probably more than a player," Posey explained. "So I don't."

It's clear that when it comes to a career on the diamond, whether it be playing or managing, Posey is not interested.

The 36-year-old still loves the game of baseball and tunes into Giants games regularly. Although Posey enjoys his new rule with the Giants, he's enjoying time with his family even more.

