Buster Posey Passes Pablo Sandoval for Most Giants Postseason Hits

Posey passes Panda for most hits in Giants postseason history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a single to right in the sixth inning Saturday, Buster Posey got himself atop another Giants all-time leaderboard.

Posey's second hit of the night in Game 2 of the NLDS was his 54th in the postseason, one more than Pablo Sandoval, who was 53-for-144 (.344 average) during three even-year title runs.

Buster Posey with the most playoff hits for the Giants #ResilientSF #OrangeOctober pic.twitter.com/GCziIzFb1c — Lucas Parmenter (@LucasParmenter) October 10, 2021

Posey's 54 hits are spread out over five Octobers, and right now he's swinging as well as he ever has in the postseason. He hit a crucial two-run homer that nearly landed in McCovey Cove on the fly in Friday night's game and had a double to right earlier in Game 2.

Posey entered the night with a .248 average in 54 postseason games. He has started every postseason game for the Giants since 2010, and he'll do so this October, as well. His homer on Friday was his fifth in the postseason, tied for the fourth-most in franchise history. Only Barry Bonds (8), Rich Aurilia (6) and Sandoval (6) have more.

