‘We Could've Dug Deeper,' Neely Says After Bruins Cuts Ties With Mitchell Miller

While addressing news media Monday morning following the decision to part ways with Mitchell Miller, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said he is "extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy."

Neely was blunt with reporters, and admitted that the team "could've dug deeper" before offering Miller a contract.

Miller, who was offered an entry-level contract from the Bruins last week, was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. The Boston hockey team said in a statement Sunday evening they offered the contract after "careful consideration of the facts as [they] were aware of them."

However, the Bruins have decided to rescind that opportunity, "based on new information," that statement said Sunday evening.

Bruins President Cam Neely said "new information" led them to believe it is in the organization's best interest to part ways with Mitchell Miller, who was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of classmate Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

When pressed on what that new information was Monday morning, Neely said "the fact we didn't talk to the family was concerning to me." Neely said he wants to find out why that didn't happen, and said the incident signifies a problem in the vetting process.

In 2016, Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making a 14-year-old eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers spoke to NBC10 Boston on Friday, calling Mitchell "a monster," saying he racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years.

Neely said he hasn't reached out to the family of the victim yet, but plans on it.

"I take pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for," Neely said. "We failed there."

Neely said that he was under the impression Miller was "working on himself, working in programs to better himself."

"I was under the impression he was a 14-year-old kid that made a really, really bad decision and did some horrible things," Neely said. "And he's 20 years old now and I was under the impression over the past six years he's done a lot of work on himself."

The Bruins organization made the announcement a day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller is not eligible for the league at this point and revealed the Bruins did not consult with the NHL before signing Miller.

Neely has issued an apology to Isaiah and his family, saying he was sorry "if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard."

"I'm disappointed we're in this position," Neely said. "We could've done a better job. We should've done a better job."

He said there's more work to do when asked about the any potential penalties for people involved in the vetting processed. Neely wouldn't comment on any possible financial implications of cutting ties with Miller.