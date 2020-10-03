New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and Sunday's game against the Chiefs is being postponed, according to a report from ESPN.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a source, said the Patriots have been doing "mass testing and re-testing" and so far no spread has been reported to players or staff. The Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday, but Schefter said the trip is now on standby as the team awaits test results and guidance from the NFL.

ESPN's Field Yates added that the expectation is that Sunday's game will not be played as scheduled.

The expectation is that the Chiefs’ and Patriots’ game will not be played as scheduled tomorrow at 4:25 ET, per source — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 3, 2020

The team confirmed in a statement only that "a Patriots player" tested positive and has entered self-quarantine. They did not name the player.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

The team said several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player were tested Saturday morning and were negative for COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority," the Patriots said in their statement.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, had led the team to a 2-1 start since replacing departed free agent Tom Brady this offseason. He was signed to an incentive-laden one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million over the summer after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Hoyer was the Patriots' active backup quarterback for the first three games of the season, with Jarrett Stidham listed as inactive all three weeks.