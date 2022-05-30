Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former first-round NFL draft pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning in Dallas, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to multiple outlets.

He was 25 years old.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

The NFL released the following statement: "The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The Minnesota Vikings selected Gladney out of TCU with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 draft. He made 15 starts and appeared in all 16 of the Vikings' games as a rookie, tallying three passes defended, one forced fumble and 81 tackles.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Minnesota released Gladney last August after he was indicted on a felony assault charge. Gladney was found not guilty of the charge by a Dallas jury in March and signed with the Cardinals on a two-year deal shortly after.

Several players who were teammates with Gladney at TCU or in the pros reacted to the tragic news on Twitter.

Rest in paradise brotha🙏🏾 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) May 30, 2022

Horrifying news to hear this morning.



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

Man aint no way man RIP jefe man i watched him come from the scout team to a team captain to a first round pick jeff was a good friend and great teammate imma miss you family RIP jeff — Lj collier (@ljcollier91) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff. Prayers to you and your family. — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) May 30, 2022