Cardinals' Marquise Brown Arrested for Criminal Speeding

Hollywood Brown arrested for criminal speeding in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested on Wednesday for criminal speeding.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves told Arizona Sports 98.7 that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading southbound on Loop 101 in an HOV lane. In Arizona, criminal speeding includes anything over 85 mph and traveling 20 mph over any posted speed limit (H/T ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper).

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brown spent his first three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him with the 25th pick in the 2019 draft. Baltimore dealt him, along with a third-rounder, to Arizona in a 2022 draft-day deal for the Cardinals’ No. 23 overall pick.

The newly-acquired wideout began training camp on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring injury prior to being activated on Tuesday. He was not with the team during the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was in reporters’ sights, according to Arizona Sports 98.7.