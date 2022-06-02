Celtics Have Huge 4th, Beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

Boston @celtics fans are having a bit of a moment here, after winning Game 1. @warriors fans say they’d like to think it was all a bad dream… and say #dubnation is ready for Game 2. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tr1cY9CFLK — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) June 3, 2022

Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry. Jayson Tatum was the lone Celtics regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points in his return to the NBA’s big stage for the first time in three years, but the Warriors couldn't sustain momentum from a 38-point third quarter that put them ahead 92-80 going into the final 12 minutes.