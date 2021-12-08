Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar Wins Top Scholar-Athlete Award

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar won the Williams V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night as the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The senior receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. He is the first Iowa State player to win the award since it was established in 1990.

Kolar was one of 13 finalists from all levels of college football. Each received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. He was named the winner at the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame induction banquet.

Kolar is a mechanical engineering major with a near-4.0 grade-point average. On the field, Kolar has 58 catches for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He is one of three finalists for the Mackey Award given to the nation's best tight end.

Last year’s winner of the Campbell Trophy was Memphis quarterback Brady White.

