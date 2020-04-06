Chris Paul Admits Steph Curry Crossed Him in Viral 2015 Ankle-Breaker

Fans don't forget.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul brought Steph Curry onto his Instagram Live on Monday, and the two point guards went through a myriad of topics.

Once Curry joined however, fans couldn't stop bringing up the infamous 2015 play where the Warriors star absolutely mixed Paul during his days with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The flood of comments eventually led to this hilarious exchange between Curry and Paul.

"Listen, he got me." 🤣



CP3 finally talks about Steph dropping him

"Listen man, listen, listen, he got me," Paul said while laughing.

"The funniest part of [it is] how many times we've all been dropped," Curry responded. "You done dropped me at least three times, I got you that one time in L.A., Brandon Jennings got me my rookie year, like you can never, ever live it down."

The two also agreed on an important lesson they impart to young players who attend the stars' offseason basketball camps.

"If you play defense long enough, it's gonna happen," Curry said finishing Paul's sentence.

The two-time MVP also joked that he "don't play defense half the time."

Curry's definitely come a long way defensively in his NBA career from this, though.

HBD Brandon Jennings!

Do you remember this crossover on Steph Curry?



Jenning's top plays & performances:

At least Steph got his jumper to fall against Paul.