Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians Sued by Roller Derby Team Over Name Change

The lawsuit alleges that the baseball team shortchanged the roller derby team in negotiations

By James Best

Cleveland Guardians Sued by Roller Derby Team Over Name Change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A Cleveland-based roller derby team named the Guardians reportedly filed a federal lawsuit to block the Cleveland Guardians baseball team from using the same name. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Cleveland major league baseball franchise had been known as the Indians since 1915, before announcing plans to change its name to the Guardians in 2022.

When the baseball team announced the name change in July, the MLB franchise said they were aware of the Guardians roller derby team and took the legal steps necessary to secure the rights to the name. 

However, the derby team's lawsuit alleges that the ballclub lied to the U.S. Trademark Office about its knowledge of the derby team's use of the Guardians name. The lawsuit also states the baseball team tried to shortchange the derby team, offering 'nominal' compensation. Negotiations between the two teams broke down on Tuesday.

The derby team was established in 2013 but has not had a season since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They currently have plans for a 2022 season.

 

 

 

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Cleveland GuardiansMajor League Baseball
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us