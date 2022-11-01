Colts Fire OC Marcus Brady in Latest Shakeup on Offense

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. “I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Owner Jim Irsay also took to Twitter following the announcement:

This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best.👍 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 1, 2022

Brady joined the Colts organization in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020 and became offensive coordinator last season.

Quarterback has been a frustrating position for the Colts ever since Andrew Luck abruptly retired in 2019. The team has trotted out a new starting quarterback each season since, and it recently made a shocking in-season move.

Indianapolis traded a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Matt Ryan in March, and he only made seven starts before the team went in a different direction. Second-year QB Sam Ehlinger made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders and though he played fine, the Colts lost thanks to a late touchdown surrendered by the defense.

The Colts’ offensive struggles this season extend beyond quarterback. The team ranks 29th in the NFL with 87.8 rushing yards per game as Jonathan Taylor has dealt with an ankle injury. Indy is also 30th in points per game at 16.1, better than just the Denver Broncos (15.1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (15.0).

Next up for Ehlinger and the Colts is a matchup against the 4-4 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots surrendered a career-high 355 passing yards to Zach Wilson in Week 8, but they also picked him off three times in a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.