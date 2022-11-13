Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Well, that didn’t last long.

In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.

Matt Ryan gets the start at QB. #INDvsLV pic.twitter.com/KT8leFUJAs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2022

After 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan’s new chapter in Indianapolis got off to a rocky beginning. Under former head coach Frank Reich, the 37-year-old Ryan logged 2,008 passing yards, a 68.3% completion percentage, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions with a quarterback rating of 43.3 as the Colts crawled to a 3-3-1 win-loss-tie record.

That paved the way for Sam Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Texas, to get the start against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. However, poor quarterback play lingered with Ehlinger – he failed to register a touchdown as Indianapolis lost both games.

In the 26-3 loss to New England, in particular, Ehlinger completed just 15 of 29 passes for 103 yards, threw an interception and got sacked nine times.

Ryan started off the Week 10 road matchup on a positive note, scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to give the Colts an early 7-0 lead against the 2-6 Raiders.

Now it’ll be up to Saturday, Ryan and Co. to end a three-game skid on Sunday.