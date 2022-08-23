Commanders Place Chase Young on PUP, Will Miss Minimum of Four Games

Chase Young placed on PUP, will miss minimum of four games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders will be without one of their best defensive players for at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

Pass rusher Chase Young was moved to the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, the team announced. Young is recovering from a torn ACL, one he suffered during Washington's Week 10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

"As we go through this, it's hard to predict recovery time," head coach Ron Rivera said following Tuesday's practice. "This injury was a little bit more severe than the average on is. Because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can't tell you."

"It's unfortunate. But it was a serious injury, obviously, with surgery, and he's doing everything he's supposed to," Rivera said on July 29. "He's on time as far as where the doctors think he should be, and as he gets better and better we can update you. But right now, he's right where he needs to be."

Washington also placed center Tyler Larsen on the PUP list, which will also prohibit him from playing in the first four games of the campaign. Larsen is recovering from a torn Achilles.

The Commanders also announced the release of wideout Kelvin Harmon and tackle Reshod Hill. The moves come in correspondence with the NFL requiring clubs to trim their rosters to 80 players on Tuesday.