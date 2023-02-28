Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is the first NFL player to receive the franchise tag in 2023, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Pro Bowler is projected to earn $18.937 million under the tag for the 2023 NFL season.

We have applied the franchise tag to DT Daron Payne — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 28, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Commanders had until March 7 to use the tag before Payne would've become an unrestricted free agent.

Washington cleared significant cap space on Tuesday following the release of QB Carson Wentz who started seven games in 2022 for the Commanders.

Ahead of the July 17 tag deadline, the Commanders can still sign Payne to a long-term deal. Once that day passes, the team will have to wait until the end of next season to re-negotiate the defensive tackle's contract.

Entering his sixth NFL season with Washington, Payne has played in 81 games, recording 162 tackles and 26 sacks.

Before getting drafted in 2018, Payne was part of the Alabama team that won the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. He was named the championship game's Defensive MVP.