Concerns For Mallory Swanson Flood Internet Amid Collision During USWNT Friendly

USWNT forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the United States exhibition match Saturday against Ireland

By Julia Elbaba and Marsha Green

U.S. women's national soccer team forward Mallory Swanson suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in Saturday's friendly against Ireland.

The 24-year-old forward was carted off the field and taken to the hospital 40 minutes into the game after receiving medical attention on the field.

While there's no good time to injure yourself, this horrific collision happened just months before the upcoming World Cup.

The USWNT did go on to win the game 2-0, but fans around the world are more concerned about Swanson and what the injury means for the talented star.

Here is what the internet is saying and how concerned her fans are about her fate at the World Cup in July.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20.

