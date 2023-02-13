NBA

Couple Gets Married at Halftime of Mavericks-Timberwolves Game

It's the first ever marriage during an NBA game, per the Mavericks

By Sanjesh Singh

Love is in the air -- specifically, in Dallas.

During halftime of the Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves game at the American Airlines Center on Monday, a couple exchanged vows and married on the Dallas center logo.

"Reid and Ellyn will now exchange rings as a symbol of love and commitment to each other," the marriage officiant said. "It is the seal of the vows you have just taken to love each other without end."

They then repeated vows said by the marriage officiant before making it official.

"By the power vested in me and with 20,000...as witnesses, it's my delight to declare you husband and wife," the marriage officiant said.

Engagements and proposals have been common throughout sporting events, but the Mavericks said it is the first ever wedding to take place during an NBA game.

The Mavericks had reached out to Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt, the newlyweds, on the idea last year, according to Matt Howerton of WFFA Dallas. Reid had proposed at a game in 2021.

Now that's one way to remember Valentine's Day.

