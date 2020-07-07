COVID Concerns on Bay Area Fields

After months of asking when sports seasons will resume, the main question is if they’ll be able to continue.

An Oakland A’s player has tested positive and will need to quarantine for two weeks and on Tuesday, the Giants suspended their practices at Oracle Park because their COVID tests were not returned in time.

“Can you believe that across all MLB teams, they’re all sent to a lab in Utah. So there have been some bottleneck issues seeing those tests done and returned,” said Brodie Brazil from NBC Sports Bay Area.

Some high-profile baseball players have opted out of the season to protect their families’ health.

With baseball set to begin its 60-game season in less than three weeks, Brazil is 50/50 on if there will be a world series.

“You have not heard a big league player come forward and say ‘I’m feeling really comfortable, I know all of the precautions are being taken,’” he said.

As the San Jose Earthquakes are set for a summer tournament in Orlando, a team they were supposed to play, FC Dallas, has completely withdrawn because 10 players tested positive.

Nearby at the Disney Sports Complex, the NBA is preparing to start its season July 30.

“Very likely that even if we had a product, it wouldn’t be a second rate product it would be a 15th rate product because essentially the virus will be deciding who wins the championship,” said Sports Law Attorney Ron Katz, from GCA Law Partners and the cofounder of the former Institute of Sports Law and Ethics at Santa Clara University.

He said while he’s starving for sports like most, he doesn’t see how seasons finish. Even the NFL season in the fall.

“I commend their efforts, but if you look at it realistically it’s not doable right now,” Katz said.

The San Jose Sharks and Golden State Warriors didn’t qualify for the rest of their respective seasons.

The Earthquakes will be the first of the Bay Area teams to play Friday, leaving fans to not just root for their teams – but for the league and games to succeed.

