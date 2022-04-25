micah parsons

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Has Hilarious Puck Drop at Hershey Bears Game

The Cowboys linebacker understood "puck drop" a little too literally

By Max Molski

Micah Parsons has hilarious puck drop at Hershey Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons might want to stick to football.

The Harrisburg, Pa., native and former Penn State star got to drop the puck ahead of Sunday’s tilt between the AHL’s Hershey Bears and Syracuse Crunch. 

While he indeed dropped the puck, there was one problem – no player from either team was at center ice yet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn’t until after his initial drop that the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was told how the ceremony actually works. Once players from the Bears and Crunch skated over, Parsons got a second chance to do a traditional puck drop before walking back through the tunnel.

The Bears apologized for not fully explaining how the puck drop is supposed to work.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, another former Nittany Lion, had some fun at Parson’s expense afterwards:

That’s not the only trouble Parsons apparently had back in his home state.

The 22-year-old is set to receive the key to Pennsylvania’s capital on Tuesday … for the second time:

Parsons denies that he actually lost the first key, however:

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

micah parsonsNFLDallas Cowboyshershey bears
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us