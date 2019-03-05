2019 NFL Mock Draft: Projected First-round Picks After Scouting Combine

The heights have been measured. The pounds have been recorded. The 40-yard dash times have been electronically verified.

After registering all the official measurables, including the vertical jump, NFL teams are no longer jumping to conclusions. Around the league, draft boards are being updated with the latest information from workouts, medical examinations and interviews.

Upon returning from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair and Matt Maiocco got together to collaborate on their latest mock draft.

Click here for full gallery.

Copyright CSN BAY