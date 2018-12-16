Mark Davis hints Amari Cooper trade falls on Jon Gruden, Derek Carr

There are two versions of Amari Cooper's 2018 season. There's Amari Cooper the Raider, and then there's Amari Cooper the Cowboy.

Same face, different number, completely new player.

Going into Sunday's slate of Week 15 games, Cooper has played six games with the Raiders and six games with the Cowboys. Cooper in Silver and Black is a shadow of who he's been on America's Team.

Through the first six games of the season in Oakland, Cooper caught 22 passes on 32 targets for 280 yards and one touchdown. In Dallas, he's earned his star with 40 catches on 53 targets for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

Cooper went from averaging 46.7 yards per game to 107 on his way to a possible huge payday.

So what's been the difference? Raiders owner Mark Davis had quite the answer.

"Amari had a couple of good years with us and a couple of not-so-good years," Davis said to NFL media's Ian Rapoport. "It was more how he was used in our system vs. how he actually is as a player. As you see we don't throw a lot of balls down the field. We started to last week and it worked out pretty well.

"... I think (Al Davis) would've loved Amari. But it just didn't work out in our system. In the future, we might be saying, 'Damn!'"

Let's dissect Davis' comment real quick. Cooper was a Pro Bowl wide receiver his first two seasons with the Raiders before seeing his production drop off last year where he totaled 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Before this year, Cooper worked under the same head coach (Jack Del Rio) and quarterback (Derek Carr).

Is Davis really blaming Jon Gruden's offense for Cooper's lack of production in Oakland this season before being traded to Dallas? That's hard to imagine considering he handed the head coach a 10-year, $100 million contract.

If Davis isn't blaming Jon Gruden, then perhaps he thinks it's Carr's fault. The quarterback has been blasted this season for checking down too often with short passes to running back Jalen Richard and others, not willing to air it out. At the same time, Carr's averaging a career-high 7.5 yards gained per pass attempt this season.

As for who executed the Cooper trade, the wide receiver has said it was Davis' call, but not according to the team owner, who says it was all Reggie McKenzie's fault, the recently former Raiders GM.

The Raiders are in deperate need of a No. 1 receiver in free agency or the 2019 NFL Draft now that Cooper is gone. But if he can't fit in this offense, who can?

